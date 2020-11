If I have a portfolio with hypothetical time-weighted returns by month of the following:

Jan-20 = 2% Feb-20 = 5% Mar-20 = 50% Apr-20 = 6% May-20 = -5% Jun-20 = 0% Jul-20 = -10% Aug-20 = 4% Sep-20 = 20% Oct-20 = 7% Nov-20 = 30%

Then in excel can I just use the standard deviation function to get a std dev of 17.2% for the portfolio, or do I need to add 1 to all of these returns and then calculate the standard deviation i.e. Jan-20 = 1.2 and so on.

Thanks.