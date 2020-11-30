So I purchased a laptop online through the official website, my card was charged immediately after I made payment. The item arrived around two weeks after that.

I checked my banking app and discovered that the money was returned two days before the item arrived saying that it's a reversal payment. I have contacted the company from whom I purchased the laptop and they said that they have received the payment and that I should refer to my bank. My bank said to contact the seller as they have forwarded the payment and suspected an error on the company's behalf.

It has been three months and I have not been charged even a single penny. How should I proceed?

Additional note: I never initiated any return procedure even by accident since after finalizing the payment I never checked on the status of my order and I was notified of the products arrival through my mobile phone.