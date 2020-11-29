Example: https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/hist/dat00_al.htm
Some of the days, such as
12-Nov-01, say
ND instead of a price. I assume that this means "No Data", but it's not explained anywhere.
Why would some days not have this data? And it's quite a few days, too, if you scroll down the huge table.
If I'm using this to look up how much money was worth for a certain date, should I instead pick the next or previous day? Or maybe some sort of average calculation based on nearby days?
Primarily, I'm asking why some days lack this data to begin with.