Is it a good idea to invest in a small cap index fund / ETF? I don't understand how the fund can possibly grow due to the constraints of its definition.

Definition:

A small cap is generally a company with a market capitalization of between $300 million and $2 billion.

Let's say you have a small cap index fund consisting of 1,000 companies between a market capitalization of $300M and $2B. Imagine that some of those companies does well this year and exceed the $2B market cap. They will have to be removed from this index fund (turnover) and replaced with smaller companies. Thus, the growth of those well performing companies are no longer contributing to the NAV of the index fund. It sounds like this index fund just remains "small" forever due to keeping the basket within the bounds of the definition of a small cap company.