If I know this:

On "3-Jan-00", 1 USD was worth 7.9640 NOK. On "3-Jan-00", 1 USD was worth 9.4015 MXN.

Does that mean that I can calculate how much 1 NOK was worth in MXN on that date? Or are they fundamentally "detached" from USD, meaning those values are only valid for specifically USD-NOK and USD-MXN, but cannot possibly be math-transformed to become NOK-MXN?

I would not be surprised either way, but I hope that it's possible. If it is, what would be the expression?