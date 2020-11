The London Stock Exchange offer a trading simulator, where you begin with 10,000GBP of virtual currency to buy equity and bonds with: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/personal-investing/tools/virtual-portfolio-and-watchlist

Despite searching through the available menus, pages of 'instruments', and the FAQ, there doesn't appear to be an option to actually purchase any equity or bonds.

Has anyone used this trading simulator before, and if so what am I missing?