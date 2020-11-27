I'm having some issues a French financial institution, which claims they are some missing pages in some forms I sent them via registered mail. While registered mail certifies the reception, it doesn't certify the content, which isn't much useful if the recipient can simply say the content of the mail is empty or partially missing.

Is there any way to "certify the content" when mailing documents from France to a financial institution also located in France, so that the financial institution cannot pretend that some documents are missing?