1

In my previous job I got stock options, even though the company was still private. When I left the job, I paid the company ~$12k to buy these "unborn" stocks (excerzise the options?).

Now the old employer made me a tender offer. I can sell back my options for ~$70k. This sounds like a great gain and good deal, but I am wondering why the company offers this. Maybe they are about to go public and assume their stock will be worth (much?) more than what they offer me now?

When a competitor went public a few years ago, their stock went up, and later that competitor got bought by another company for a lot of money.

I don't need the money right now; this was always meant as along-term investment.

What do you make of this offer? What should I be thinking about?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Robert is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Robert is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.