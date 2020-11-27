0

I know that there are individuals and firms who specialize in making markets for options, but are there designated market makers for stock options?

By "designated market maker", I mean a market maker who must provide quotes and liquidity similar to how an NYSE Designated Market Maker (specialist) or an official NASDAQ market maker must provide firm bid/ask quotes and liquidity for a large percentage of the trading day.

I have read: Are market makers obligated to keep the option markets liquid?. The answer there does not address my question.

A Designated Primary Market Maker (DPM) is a specialized market maker approved by an exchange to guarantee that they will take a position in a particular assigned security, option or option index.

Here is a link to the CBOE Designated Primary Market Maker Program (DPM). On that page is a link to the Symbol Directory which lists the DPM for many stocks.

