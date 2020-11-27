0

Payment from Belgium bank to UK.

Missed last 2 digits from IBAN in receiving UK account.

Will the payment get bounced?

Money is shown as being reserved?

  • I'm not too familiar, but remember that money doesn't just disappear, and there are humans in the process. If you are worried, you can call your bank and find out what is happening. If you are not worried, you can wait and see. Usually, deleting digits from an account number does not create a valid account number, so they will see the account number is invalid. Sometimes the last few digits are a "sub-account" and the money will go to that person's main account by default. I don't know the specifics of your situation, these are just some general principles. – user253751 18 mins ago

