0

I want to study how many times a certain stock market index (e.g. DJI, DAX) historically had approximately the same opening and closing price, i.e. relative to the action price during the very same day. That is, the likelihood of whether a certain stock market index closed at the same price as the opening price, regardless of the action inbetween.

I have already computed the relative difference between the opening and closing prices. But how to compare this with the intraday volatility?

I have access to opening price, closing price, highest price and lowest price for each stock market index for the last 20 years. Are these data sufficient for an analysis, and any ideas as how to perform this analysis? Links, technical explanations etc. are most welcome.

  • I had to downvote for this troubling sentence: "In other words, I would like to set up some statistics which tells me about the likelihood of whether a certain stock market index will close at the same price as the opening price, regardless of the action inbetween." Please please please be aware that historical relationships of price could bear no resemblance to future relationships of price. Don't get in over your head. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
    thank you, OP corrected – User4536124 1 hour ago
  • The general idea is to find a pattern or relationship in the data, formularize that pattern and then backtest it. Even if someone knew of such a relationship and it was functional, why would anyone disclose it? Yes, profitable strategies can be found but they are often fleeting. Crunch your numbers to see if you can find one. Many millions of others have tried. Maybe you'll get lucky. 20 years of data is well more than sufficient for an analysis. And regarding your title, I would guess that the close will be higher than the open far more in bull markets and vice versa. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
  • I’m voting to close this question because we have to firmly say that this site simply IS NOT for discussing stock charting ideas. – Fattie 48 mins ago

User4536124 is a new contributor.

