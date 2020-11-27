I'm a college student and I've been doing a bit of freelancing. Recently, I've acquired a casual programming project from a guy in Nigeria. The project was successfully completed and he's ready to pay. Since my parents are dealing with my finances they are sceptical about international money transfers plus the conversion rates kind of reduce the pay I'm receiving. So is there a way to get money without the need for a bank account?

I thought of using Paypal but after the money transfer, in order to use the amount I need to link an account. I would be mostly using the amount to buy stuff online(eg, on amazon). And I've also thought of using gift cards but amazon.com gift cards won't work in amazon.in sites.

So is there a method I haven't explored yet?