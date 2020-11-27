0

I'm a college student and I've been doing a bit of freelancing. Recently, I've acquired a casual programming project from a guy in Nigeria. The project was successfully completed and he's ready to pay. Since my parents are dealing with my finances they are sceptical about international money transfers plus the conversion rates kind of reduce the pay I'm receiving. So is there a way to get money without the need for a bank account?

I thought of using Paypal but after the money transfer, in order to use the amount I need to link an account. I would be mostly using the amount to buy stuff online(eg, on amazon). And I've also thought of using gift cards but amazon.com gift cards won't work in amazon.in sites.

So is there a method I haven't explored yet?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Anoop .A .Nair is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • I believe you can use WesternUnion from Nigeria. There will be no good solution that reduces costs. Perhaps the guy could "buy something for you?" So, if you need a new bike or whatever, that person could pay? – Fattie 20 mins ago
  • @Fattie Okay that's a nice idea. So it would possible for the guy in Nigeria to order for me from amazon.in if I share my wishlist, isn't that right? – Anoop .A .Nair 7 mins ago

Your Answer

Anoop .A .Nair is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.