"My wreck of a car might get towed away, and is posing other financial risks to me. What is the cheapest legal way to get rid of the car?"

I took out a loan in order to buy a car.

I wrecked the car. I want to sell the car away to a scrap-yard for parts. However, I am not sure I am legally allowed to give the car to someone else.

Perhaps the financial institution which lent me the money

Does the borrower own the car?

Does financial institution (lender) own the car?

In the event of a wreck, what is the cheapest way for the borrower to physically get rid of a wreck?

Maybe a borrower is not allowed to transfer ownership of the car to a junk-yard.

I crashed my car.

I cannot afford to fix the car.

I did not buy the car outright; I took out a loan.

The car is wrecked.

People do not like the wreck being parked at the side of the road in a residential neighborhood.

I want to transfer ownership of the vehicle to a junkyard as soon as possible.

However, I am not sure that I am legally allowed to transfer ownership of the motor vehicle to someone else.

Every government has different rules.

I live in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

I want to ask you,

Do I " own " my car?

" my car? Am I legally allowed to transfer ownership of the car to a junk-yard?

Legally speaking, who owns the car?

The financial institution which issued the loan?

the car dealership / used car salesman?

me (the person who drove the car around for several months?

My question might be considered legal in nature, instead of financial, but everything having to do with my car trouble is financial.

The question is, how can we minimize the financial loss experienced to get rid a wrecked car, subject to the constraint that we obey the law? The borrower has not finished paying the auto-loan, and the lender might technically own the car.

Of the choices available, which option is associated with the smallest financial burden to the borrower (this happens to be the same as the person who was driving the car).