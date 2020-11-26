My partner and I raised up around 1 million, in the last 2 years or less. With multiple businesses and multiple jobs at the same time. I'm very tired of being testing different businesses and getting short profits(500usd-1.5k).

I'm looking for advice about new markets and businesses in which we can have monthly profits >10K but not software companies I'm already in that game with high monthly profits I just want to make bigger my portfolio. currently starting a new brand of food, but I'm not very happy with this as we are expecting losses in the first 3-5 months.

I will appreciate any advice on new markets like energy, communications, or stuff like that, unknown to me but I'm always running risks