What is the cost of health care in the US?

Many of your numbers are exaggerations:

If you visit a doctor for the treatment of a colds cost ＄1000. (In Japan, it's typically less than ＄30 if you use insurance.)

With my doctor an office visit is $100 without insurance and $10 with insurance. My last prescription for a visit a few months ago was $5 for a 14 day course.

Hospitalization costs ＄2,000 to ＄3,000＄ per night (not including surgery), （If you have insurance, it's about ＄200 in Japan.）

With insurance it is much lower.

Relatively simple surgery, like appendectomy, costs 10 thousand to 35 thousand dollars, and (If you have insurance, ＄2000 in Japan)

My son had outpatient knee surgery a few years ago. It was less than $10,000 before insurance and less than $500 with insurance. That included the pre-surgical visit, the surgery, the post-op visit, and 10 physical therapy sessions.

or they are too broad:

If you transported to the ER costs over 10 thousand dollars, (Even in Japan, if you don't have insurance, it could cost this much money.)

But why are you in the ER: a minor reason? A broken bone? a heart attack? With my insurance it is $250 for the ER. If I go to an Urgent Care it is $100.

Surgery for a serious disease can cost more than 100 thousand dollars.

Again what surgery?

There are different ways that people get insurance In the United States. The way most people get coverage is though their employer. This disconnects most people from the full cost of the premiums and what the cost would be if they didn't have insurance. In addition the premiums are tax deductible for the employee and the employer.

Other people get insurance on their own, or through government run portals. Depending on their income level there can be government assistance, and/or tax credits.

Medical costs are complex. Some of the numbers you are throwing around mix apples and oranges. Some people pick plans that have a low monthly cost but a higher deductible out-of-pocket maximum. Others pick plans with a higher monthly cost, and lower deductible and out-of-pocket maximum. It depends on what you "know" you need coverage for this year.

The options we have, and the model we will use in the future is nothing but politics. Every part that is swimming in profits will want to protect what they have, everybody drowning in their costs will want to change, and many that are disconnected from the cost just want to keep their doctor.

The issue will always boil down to politics.