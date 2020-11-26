2

I was surprised to read articles about the cost of health care in the US. So, I became interested in this topic.

My question;

  • What is the cost of health care in the US?

That would depend on the availability of insurance, but I'd like to get a rough idea.

According to this article (written in Japanese), in the United States;

  • If you visit a doctor for the treatment of a cold it costs $1000. (In Japan, it's typically less than $30 if you use insurance.)
  • If you transported to the ER it costs over $10,000, (Even in Japan, if you don't have insurance, it could cost this much money.)
  • Hospitalization costs $2,000 to $3,000 per night (not including surgery), (If you have insurance, it's about $200 in Japan.）
  • Relatively simple surgery, like an appendectomy, costs $10,000 to $35,000 dollars (If you have insurance, $2000 in Japan)
  • Surgery for a serious disease can cost more than $100,000.

In addition, you must also pay $400 a month for even cheap private health insurance. If you use this course, all out-of-pocket until your medical bills reach $4,000. A course without a cutoff point would require a payment of $1,300 per month. (In Japan, the cost of an insurance capable of covering reasonable medical care for the entire family should be roughly $300 per month.)

Note;
I am not very good at English. I am sorry if I have used rude or unclear words. Corrections are welcome.

This question was originally posted on the Politics Stack Exchange, but was manually moved here on the advice that the Money category is more appropriate.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Blue Various is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Whenever you come across something completely bonkers that happens in the USA, that the rest of the civilised world looks on with horror, always remember that part of the reason is that's how they like it – AakashM 8 hours ago
  • 1
    Welcome new user. Your English is perfect. (FYI many of the numbers are way too high as outlined in the answers.) – Fattie 2 hours ago
  • @Fattie　Thanks for the comment. The media, both in Japan and the US, exaggerate the bad side of politics. I don't believe it at face value either. But what bothers me is the variation in opinion about the prices listed in the article I quoted. Some say "it's an exaggeration" and others say "I basically agree with it. In Japan, there is an official price for health care and my question can be resolved by quoting the official price from the government's web page. How does it work out in the US? – Blue Various 2 hours ago
7

Many of your numbers are exaggerations:

  • If you visit a doctor for the treatment of a colds cost ＄1000. (In Japan, it's typically less than ＄30 if you use insurance.)

With my doctor an office visit is $100 without insurance and $10 with insurance. My last prescription for a visit a few months ago was $5 for a 14 day course.

  • Hospitalization costs ＄2,000 to ＄3,000＄ per night (not including surgery), （If you have insurance, it's about ＄200 in Japan.）

With insurance it is much lower.

  • Relatively simple surgery, like appendectomy, costs 10 thousand to 35 thousand dollars, and (If you have insurance, ＄2000 in Japan)

My son had outpatient knee surgery a few years ago. It was less than $10,000 before insurance and less than $500 with insurance. That included the pre-surgical visit, the surgery, the post-op visit, and 10 physical therapy sessions.

or they are too broad:

  • If you transported to the ER costs over 10 thousand dollars, (Even in Japan, if you don't have insurance, it could cost this much money.)

But why are you in the ER: a minor reason? A broken bone? a heart attack? With my insurance it is $250 for the ER. If I go to an Urgent Care it is $100.

  • Surgery for a serious disease can cost more than 100 thousand dollars.

Again what surgery?

There are different ways that people get insurance In the United States. The way most people get coverage is though their employer. This disconnects most people from the full cost of the premiums and what the cost would be if they didn't have insurance. In addition the premiums are tax deductible for the employee and the employer.

Other people get insurance on their own, or through government run portals. Depending on their income level there can be government assistance, and/or tax credits.

Medical costs are complex. Some of the numbers you are throwing around mix apples and oranges. Some people pick plans that have a low monthly cost but a higher deductible out-of-pocket maximum. Others pick plans with a higher monthly cost, and lower deductible and out-of-pocket maximum. It depends on what you "know" you need coverage for this year.

The options we have, and the model we will use in the future is nothing but politics. Every part that is swimming in profits will want to protect what they have, everybody drowning in their costs will want to change, and many that are disconnected from the cost just want to keep their doctor.

The issue will always boil down to politics.

| improve this answer | |
  • Very insightful. I'll add that while employer insurance makes things bearable, it also introduces pricing that's fairly bananas. Something worth 5 bucks elsewhere can easily "cost" 500 bucks, but after insurance is applied, it magically ends up at 50 bucks. – PKHunter 3 hours ago
  • Thank you for your insightful answer. The problem depends on the cost of medical insurance. If, as the article I cited states, $1300/month coverage is required for the price of health care you are referring to, then there is still no denying the claim that the cost of health care in the US is prohibitively high. If you don't mind me asking, what is your monthly health insurance cost? I would also be grateful if you could tell me about the health insurance system on this stack. – Blue Various 2 hours ago
  • What the "It depends on what you "know" you need coverage for this year.” you mean? Do you mean that Americans choose the best health insurance policy based on an expectation of their own health in the next year? – Blue Various 2 hours ago
  • @BlueVarious - YES you can pay $1000 a month (or more) for family health insurance in the USA, if you are self-employed. By the way, you can very easily see lists of prices online. But you must bear in mind that wages - for professional people - are basically high in the US, and furthermore, don't forget that in many countries, the "medical tax" (whatever it is named) from the government can be ~10% or more of your income; in general (not always true) taxes are far lower in the US. – Fattie 30 mins ago
  • 1
    @Fattie But the “medical tax” in the US is also quite high. The US government spends more (as a proportion of GDP) on health care than the UK government does, it just spends it very inefficiently. And so you pay more taxes for government health care in the US than in the UK, but you need insurance as well. – Mike Scott 17 mins ago
2

The US health care system has many maladies, and the absurd prices are only one effect of it. Most people don't pay those prices, as insurances negotiate the hospitals and doctors down, and the insurances have a lot of power.

The core concept is like this: let's say a procedure costs 40 $ to execute, and no doctor's office can survive on less. The insurance enforces that they pay only 20 $ for it, so the doctors office formally charges 2000 $ - for the majority of customers, they are forced to operate on a loss, and the small number of people that have no insurance (and have money) pay the full 2000 $, covering the losses from all others.

Add to this that the insurance industry uses around 65 % of all premiums to execute their job (which is negotiating prices with doctors, and declining payment requests from patients); only 35% are used for health related cost.

In addition, in the US, anyone can sue anybody for anything. Even if he might lose, the sued party needs to pay their lawyers, and if the suer has no money himself, there is no way to recover those lawyer cost. Combine that with the threat of easily multiple millions of damages if a doctor loses, and you see why every doctor must have malpractice insurance. These insurances are very expensive - for the reasons described - and cost hundreds of thousands per year for a small office.

Furthermore, ERs have to treat anybody that shows up, so they are always overloaded, and if the patients have no money to pay, the ER / hospital has to cover that cost, which - of course - is recovered from paying patients. That explains why an uncomplicated hernia surgery ends up with 70 000+$, and a difficult birth can easily cost far over a million.

As health insurance is not mandatory, and expensive, many healthier younger people don't have any, and just hope all goes well (or go in the ER). This risk 'unmixing' of course contributes also to higher insurance prices.

| improve this answer | |
  • Thank you for your answer. "That explains why an uncomplicated hernia surgery ends up with 70 000+$" is really? 　Hopefully this is a typo. If true, it's the US health care system that most needs to go to the hospital. A million dollars can buy a mansion. Can a common man afford that kind of money? Isn't that higher than their lifetime income? – Blue Various 9 hours ago
  • 1
    The numbers in your answer are absurdly incorrect. Doctors do not charge $2,000 for procedures that have $40 of overhead to people who do not have insurance nor do people pay the full $2,000. Nor does the insurance industry use around 65% of all premiums to execute their job. Numbers vary from study to study but studies suggest that billing and insurance-related services alone comprise about 15 percent of health care spending and total administrative costs are 25-30%. – Bob Baerker 5 hours ago
  • 5
    I think this answer needs to be improved by adding sources for all of these claims. – Tanner Swett 3 hours ago
  • 1
    Insurance companies are required by law to direct at least 80% of premium revenue towards healthcare costs, the rest they can use towards administrative purposes, marketing, overhead, and profits. I'm not sure where that 35% figure came from. – AxiomaticNexus 3 hours ago
1

In summary:

Some points from the article are "utterly ridiculous"; some are "unrealistic".

  • If you visit a doctor for the treatment of a colds cost ＄1000. (In Japan, it's typically less than ＄30 if you use insurance. )

Utterly ridiculous.

It is $90 to $120. (BUT you get a sharp discount if you are a "cash patient".) With insurance it is $5 to $20.

  • If you transported to the ER costs over 10 thousand dollars, (Even in Japan, if you don't have insurance, it could cost this much money.)

This is a huge exaggeration or an extreme case. An ambulance is expensive, maybe 1 or 2 thousand.

  • Hospitalization costs ＄2,000 to ＄3,000＄ per night (not including surgery), （If you have insurance, it's about ＄200 in Japan.）

This is the "upper end of the scale". "$1,000" could be more typical.

  • Relatively simple surgery, like appendectomy, costs 10 thousand to 35 thousand dollars

That's about right.

  • Surgery for a serious disease can cost more than 100 thousand dollars.

Meaningless, many "serious" surgeries (transplants etc) are nominally millions of dollars.

  • Insurance

Can easily google some prices: https://www.ehealthinsurance.com/resources/individual-and-family/how-much-does-individual-health-insurance-for-self-employed-people-cost

Yes, it's not unusual to pay 10 or even 15 thousand a year, if you are self-employed, for health insurance for a family. It's a, or the, major cost.

(But don't forget in many countries, the "medical tax" (whatever it is named) from the government can be ~10% or more of your income.)

Drastic "disparity from nominal" of prices in the US system:

As others have explained, it's difficult to "state the price" of medical service X in the US. A hospital system will state "Oh, that is $7,201" - but the number is all-but meaningless. In reality, the hospital will do 1,452 of those procedures in a given year, for, insurance company Y, and, that company will negotiate some price for the procedure - and that number can be utterly different from the nominal "$7,201".

| improve this answer | |
  • Thanks for your answer. If an uninsured tourist gets sick in the US and gets treated, would a nominal price be applied? Or is it possible to negotiate a price? – Blue Various 44 secs ago

Your Answer

Blue Various is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.