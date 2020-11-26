I was surprised to read articles about the cost of health care in the US So, I became interested in this topic.
My question;
- How is the cost of health care in the US?
That would depend on the availability of insurance, but I'd like to get a rough idea.
According to this article (written in Japanese), in the United States;
- If you visit a doctor for the treatment of a colds cost ＄1000. (In Japan, it's typically less than ＄30 if you use insurance. )
- If you transported to the ER costs over 10 thousand dollars, (Even in Japan, if you don't have insurance, it could cost this much money.)
- Hospitalization costs ＄2,000 to ＄3,000＄ per night (not including surgery), （If you have insurance, it's about ＄200 in Japan.）
- Relatively simple surgery, like appendectomy, costs 10 thousand to 35 thousand dollars, and (If you have insurance, ＄2000 in Japan)
- Surgery for a serious disease can cost more than 100 thousand dollars.
In addition, you must also pay $400 a month for even cheap private health insurance. If you use this course, all out-of-pocket until your medical bills reach $4,000. A course without a cutoff point would require a payment of $1,300 per month. (In Japan, the cost of an insurance capable of covering reasonable medical care for the entire family should be roughly ＄300 per month.)
Note; I am not very good at English. I am sorry if I have used rude or unclear words. Corrections are welcome.
