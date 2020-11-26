0

I was surprised to read articles about the cost of health care in the US So, I became interested in this topic.

My question;

  • How is the cost of health care in the US?

That would depend on the availability of insurance, but I'd like to get a rough idea.

According to this article (written in Japanese), in the United States;

  • If you visit a doctor for the treatment of a colds cost ＄1000. (In Japan, it's typically less than ＄30 if you use insurance. )
  • If you transported to the ER costs over 10 thousand dollars, (Even in Japan, if you don't have insurance, it could cost this much money.)
  • Hospitalization costs ＄2,000 to ＄3,000＄ per night (not including surgery), （If you have insurance, it's about ＄200 in Japan.）
  • Relatively simple surgery, like appendectomy, costs 10 thousand to 35 thousand dollars, and (If you have insurance, ＄2000 in Japan)
  • Surgery for a serious disease can cost more than 100 thousand dollars.

In addition, you must also pay $400 a month for even cheap private health insurance. If you use this course, all out-of-pocket until your medical bills reach $4,000. A course without a cutoff point would require a payment of $1,300 per month. (In Japan, the cost of an insurance capable of covering reasonable medical care for the entire family should be roughly ＄300 per month.)

Note; I am not very good at English. I am sorry if I have used rude or unclear words. Corrections are welcome.

This stack was originally posted on the Politics stacks, but was manually moved here on the advice that the Money category is more appropriate.

The US health care system has many maladies, and the absurd prices are only one effect of it. Most people don't pay those prices, as insurances negotiate the hospitals and doctors down, and the insurances have a lot of power.

The core concept is like this: let's say a procedure costs 40 $ to execute, and no doctor's office can survive on less. The insurance enforces that they pay only 20 $ for it, so the doctors office formally charges 2000 $ - for the majority of customers, they are forced to operate on a loss, and the small number of people that have no insurance (and have money) pay the full 2000 $, covering the losses from all others.

Add to this that the insurance industry uses around 65 % of all premiums to execute their job (which is negotiating prices with doctors, and declining payment requests from patients); only 35% are used for health related cost.

In addition, in the US, anyone can sue anybody for anything. Even if he might lose, the sued party needs to pay their lawyers, and if the suer has no money himself, there is no way to recover those lawyer cost. Combine that with the threat of easily multiple millions of damages if a doctor loses, and you see why every doctor must have malpractice insurance. These insurances are very expensive - for the reasons described - and cost hundreds of thousands per year for a small office.

Furthermore, ERs have to treat anybody that shows up, so they are always overloaded, and if the patients have no money to pay, the ER / hospital has to cover that cost, which - of course - is recovered from paying patients. That explains why an uncomplicated hernia surgery ends up with 70 000+$, and a difficult birth can easily cost far over a million.

As health insurance is not mandatory, and expensive, many healthier younger people don't have any, and just hope all goes well (or go in the ER). This risk 'unmixing' of course contributes also to higher insurance prices.

  • Thank you for your answer. "That explains why an uncomplicated hernia surgery ends up with 70 000+$" is really? 　Hopefully this is a typo. If true, it's the US health care system that most needs to go to the hospital. A million dollars can buy a mansion. Can a common man afford that kind of money? Isn't that higher than their lifetime income? – Blue Various 22 mins ago

