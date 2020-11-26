My question

What kind of health insurance does the American public have and how do they benefit from it?

I was surprised to read articles about the American health care system; this seems to be fundamentally different from the Japanese system. So, I became interested in the American health insurance system and health care costs.

According to this article (written in Japanese), in the United States;

You must pay $400 a month for even cheap private health insurance. If you use this course, all out-of-pocket until your medical bills reach $4,000. A course without a cutoff point would require a payment of $1,300 per month. I don't know if this is covering the whole household or this price for one subscriber only.

In Japan, the cost of an insurance capable of covering reasonable medical care for the entire family should be roughly ＄600 per month, however, half of this is paid by the employer, so the actual cost is $300/month.

According to another article (that is written in Japanese),

The Medical insurance, which is mainly purchased by companies, can be classified into HMOs, PPOs and EPOs; here, HMO（Health Maintenance Organization, PPO（Preferred Provider Organization）, and EPO（Exclusive Provider Organization）. These seem to have the notion of "network". You cannot use insurance unless you use a doctor or medical institution that belongs to a "network". In Japanese insurance, the concept of a network does not exist; almost all rational medical care is in networks.

The Japanese health insurance subsidies for such products are roughly as follows.

As a general rule, 30% of the medical expenses are paid by oneself (70% is paid by health insurance). The amount a patient pays in a month depends on the patient's income but, typically capped around ＄1000.

Note;

I am not very good at English. I am sorry if I have used rude or unclear words. Corrections are welcome.