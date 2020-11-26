I want to invest in a start-up but first want to know if it's possible to locate all the current investor? I want to know every detail about this company from how they work internally to how they raised there money. This has proven difficult isn't there something i can find where the investor had to put there names and how much they invest?
Yes. I am guessing this is in the U.S? In U.S if you called the company and asked for this information they legally have to tell you who there investors are. Even give you there contact information if you ask. Not that hard really.