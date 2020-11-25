I am wondering what is shares lot size of options for any stocks in finance yahoo list. For example in this particular AMZN call option ask price is 251.85, expires in March 2021, and the strike is ATM. Does that mean that buying 1 option for 251.85 gives me a right to buy 100 shares of AMZN until March with current stock pricing?

I am wondering that 100 shares of AMZN will cost 318 100$ and 251.85 is just 0.08% of that total cost of 100 shares. So this number is just looks unrealistic for me, since for only 0.08% fee you basically "freezing" price for 4 months. Could someone explain me, what is the shares lot size indicated there, may be it is price for 1 share option?