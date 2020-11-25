Background
- I’m an international student who is currently on OPT
- I just received my SSN 2 months ago
- I have never applied for any credit card at any bank in America
- I don’t have any student loan or mortgage
- I checked at Experian, my credit score was unavailable. I assume I don’t have any credit score at any credit bureau.
- I recently tried to apply for an unsecured credit card and it got denied. This credit card company was the only one I submitted my application recently.
Question:
- Due to my application for the unsecured credit card was denied and it was a hard pull. Will it impact my credit score or credit history in the long run even if I don’t have a credit score right now? Will it impact my future credit card applications to other credit card companies?