Basically I'm a situation where for business purposes I need to regularly move millions of USD. My bank is BOFA, which is relevant because the others have lower limits.

Say for the purpose of discussion I need to move money from my BOFA to an external (someone else) domestic account. How do I do this and what is the limit?

Just a few anticipated comments I'll get out the way.

Why dont you use paper checks?

They are declining in use and I dont see that as a sustainable option.

Even if I did:

Checks fit 9 digits. 10m is the max. 1m after they reject your check. 100k after tax.

Takes a minute to get the check, have an hour to write 10 checks. Comes out to like 10m a year. And, really, the rejections will be worse so you could only spend like 1 million that way.

Wires

Over the phone after much wrangling I found that the domestic wire limit is $2m. Per day. I am guessing there are other hidden limits.

Since I already struggled with an 89k in branch wire (they scrutinized every detail), I think a useful after tax value of this $2m is actually like 200k, and probably 50k more comfortable. That is to say BOFA will only actually consistently make a 50k wire.

I'm actually not that surprised at this, (most) large real estate purchases in the los angeles area are "all cash" in that they work with the bank and immediately finance afterwards. So above $15m there isnt any real cash involved it's all stock pledges and complex debt.

That's what convinces me that a 4 person family putting 2m into an all cash home purchase is actually the max that they allow, and everything above that is somehow not actual cash.

So going back to our 50k "daily" number, that actually comes to less on a weekly, monthly, yearly. Even if its 10m per year it comes out to like 1m in reality. This is a conundrum if I'm already having complaints with large wires.

ACH, cash, etc

This is a more sensible option than you think. ACH can only be done online at BOFA but it has the same online limit as wires, like 10k. So I might be able to combine cash withdrawals, debit purchases and everything to transfer a few $m annually.

My question is:

Is it actually even physically possible to spend more than a million a year? Am I doing it wrong? Cause I actually do speak regularly with the people buying the $15m "all cash" homes... and it turns into various bank gimmicks.

The bank is open to me creating a C Corp account but that involves much more employees and paperwork.