My equity portfolio has been gaining a bit of traction because the economy is recovering. I am a noob investor and It has only been a few months since I first started. The rule of thumb for most equity investors is to reinvest their profits so I am curious about how that can be done.
Say, I bought 100 units of stock at 100INR per share, and now it is worth 200INR per share. Does it make more sense if I:
- sell shares worth my percentage gain and reinvest in some other share?
- sell all units of the share and reinvest somewhere else?
Apologies for this amateur question, but I'm hoping the intelligent people of this forum give me some insights and material I can use to build my wealth.