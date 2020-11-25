My equity portfolio has been gaining a bit of traction because the economy is recovering. I am a noob investor and It has only been a few months since I first started. The rule of thumb for most equity investors is to reinvest their profits so I am curious about how that can be done.

Say, I bought 100 units of stock at 100INR per share, and now it is worth 200INR per share. Does it make more sense if I:

sell shares worth my percentage gain and reinvest in some other share?

sell all units of the share and reinvest somewhere else?

Apologies for this amateur question, but I'm hoping the intelligent people of this forum give me some insights and material I can use to build my wealth.