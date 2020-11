I have a big amount of AGG i.e. AngloGold Ashanti shares traded in Australian stock exchange. I am unable to understand why the share price is dropping so much. I am almost at 50% loss now. I bought at the price of 11.40. Any analysis on why is it falling will help me? Is it worth to keep it or will it go like 100% loss.

Here is the link - https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/company/AGG

Do you think it's fundamental is weak? If so why?