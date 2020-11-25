0

My self and my wife recently ( 2 months back) received our green cards ( family - parent based). We came to US in Jan end and received GCs in Sept. Due to Covid-19 got stuck up in US. I opened bank account in US bank.

  1. I am aware that we need to convert all our bank accounts in Indian banks to NRO / NRE. However we wont be able to go back to India till covid situation is somewhat better in India. My question is - Is there time limit to inform the bank about receipt of GCs to get our normal bank accounts to NRO / NRE. Can we do that when we go back to India?
  2. In the preceding financial year ( April 2019 to March 2020) we were in India for more than 7-8 months. At present are we eligible for Indian resident? Am I eligible to transfer my money in my Indian bank to US bank via net bankning ?
