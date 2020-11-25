In India, selling of nursery plants in pots and mushrooms cultivation (which is not actually done on agriculture land but in controlled environment) is considered agriculture income.

Following article https://www.financialexpress.com/archive/cultivating-tax-free-income/47843/ mentions that "If you grow flowers even in cities and towns on small plots of land, like in the compound of your house or even on a large terrace in earthen or plastic pots and you genuinely carry on this activity, the income would be treated as agricultural income and cannot be taxed."

Also refer this answer: https://www.quora.com/Is-agricultural-income-from-non-agricultural-land-exempt-from-income-tax/answer/Jagdish-Handa

Also my understanding of Section 2(1A) of Income Tax Act which defines "agricultural income" does not restrict income from cultivation at home premises from the purview of "agricultural income".

I follow cultivation techniques like tilling of land, sowing of the seeds and taking care of the plants. If I sell fruits and vegetables cultivated and grown in pots and land in my home premises, will it be considered agriculture income and it will be tax exempt?

Note: Please also state the the section/law which supports your answer.