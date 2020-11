I have a solo 401 K plan with about 225K in it through E*Trade. If/when the account reaches 250K then I will have to file form 5500 every year with the IRA. I do not want to have to file form 5500 every year.

Can I transfer some of the money in the 401 K plan to an IRA? If I do this, do I need to file form 5500 for the year that I do the transfer?

I believe the answer to both of my questions is yes. I live in the United States.