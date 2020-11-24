0

I bought a BABA call option this morning. $277.5 call, $2.87 price, expiration date nov 27. The contract is now worth $4.80. If I sold now would i make $210? (4.8 * 100) - (2.87 * 100). Also, it says my break even price is $280.26. What does that mean? Thanks.

The contract is now worth $4.80. If I sold now would i make $210? (4.8 * 100) - (2.87 * 100)

Correct, assuming that $4.80 is the bid price, not the ask. (less any commissions, of course)

it says my break even price is $280.26. What does that mean?

That means that the price of BABA must be above $280.26 at expiry for the option to make a net profit if you hold it until expiry (including the premium you paid). If BABA is at exactly $280.26 at expiry, you will make $2.87 on the option, which cancels out the $2.87 you paid in premium. If it closes higher than that you'll make more on the option and have a net profit.

Your option can still be profitable before expiry even if BABA is below the break even price, because of the time premium of the option, which is a more complicated subject.

