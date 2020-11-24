-2

So like most people I met mine on seeking arrangements, talked for a few days and she started asking for my ID and account number and bank number so she can give me my “allowance” via direct deposit. I kept dodging sending the info until she told me what I’d be doing which what she said was that I would be sent “coupon vouchers” to give to “senior citizens and poor college kids that need them.” I’m pretty sure this is a scam but not sure as this is the first time I’m getting into this? I need help lol😂

