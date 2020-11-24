-2

I am a newbie in the world of investments.

I want to invest some money into the market for short term investments (not intra day) and am looking for stock screening strategies.

Specifically, I am facing issues in the following areas:-

  1. How do I shortlist stocks from the present bunch of 1000+ stocks. I just have one filter in my mind right now i.e CMP < [max I am ready to invest]. Some more metrics would help me screen out stocks.

  2. Once I have a list of stocks . Which chart patterns should I use to monitor them. I usually look into Moving Averages.

Also, additionally I would like to know your personal strategy. How many rounds of screening do you perform. How do you decide to select stocks etc.

I am not risk averse.

