Long story short - I'm a participating shareholder of a small S Corp that has debt.

At the end of the year, since it's an S Corp, the profits/losses are passed down to the shareholders to be reported on our personal tax returns.

In the interest of reducing our personal tax obligation, the suggestion was made to pay down some of our debt to reduce our profitability. Someone else pointed out that this isn't how it works - paying down debt won't decrease profitability for tax purposes.

Is this, indeed, true? Is there a good resource to check out for an overview of this concept?