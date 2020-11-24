Of course every security moves due to supply/demand from sellers and buyers. More people wanting to buy drives price up, etc...

How does this work with ETFs? If I have ETF X composed of companies A,B, & C:

is the 'share price' of X moving only because A,B, & C are moving (as they are also traded as independent stocks)?

Or is the buy/selling of X itself moving its own shareprice?

Is it both?

Does buying X also move A,B,C? ('Move' is referring to any movement, however minuscule or dominated it may be by other buy/sell pressures).

Asked another way, if hypothetically no one bought/sold A,B, or C individually, could X still rise if many people bought X? Yet another way, would buying X (with no one buying or selling A,B,C individually) move A,B,C?