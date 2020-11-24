1

This question really goes for any kind of "financial instrument" or whatever the generic term is, but I'm going to mention Bitcoin as an example.

I fundamentally don't understand why, once somebody has taken an offer for $X, somebody else makes a sell offer for $X minus whatever amount.

Why sell for less than what somebody else has already proven that they would pay for? Why allow the price to go down once somebody has bought at the (relatively) high price?

Is there some kind of benefit to selling lower than the "new high" price? There pretty much has to be some benefit, or else they wouldn't do it... But I don't get it.

Clearly, I don't understand economical systems. It seems impossible to me to predict how the prices will change, unless you have some very juicy secret information that only you in the entire world knows, and I don't understand why anyone selling Bitcoin (for example) would ever make an offer that's less than what's previously been paid.

  • You are assuming that price always inevitably goes up again. Be very, VERY cautious with that assumption, because it leads a lot of people to take on higher and higher prices for something that turns into a bubble. In particular, I still do not believe bitcoin has any inherent value, meaning it relies on ongoing market trust for its continued existence, and loss of faith in that value could pop the bubble (which has already happened many times). – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 29 mins ago
Because what if nobody wants to buy at that price any more?

When the buy price and the sale price meet, a transaction happens, and those prices are removed from the market. That means there's always a gap between the highest buy price and the lowest sell price. No more trading happens until someone decides to increase the buy price or decrease the sell price.

So, the direction of movement depends on whether the buyers or the sellers get more desperate to make a transaction happen.

