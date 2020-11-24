(This is my third attempt to ask this question. Both previous times, it was memoryholed without any trace or stated reason in the other economics category. This site appears to have some very serious issues with rogue moderators.)

This question really goes for any kind of "financial instrument" or whatever the generic term is, but I'm going to focus on Bitcoin as an example.

I fundamentally don't understand why, once somebody has taken an offer for $X , somebody else makes a sell offer for $X minus whatever amount .

Why sell for LESS than what somebody else has already proven that they would pay for? Why allow the price to go down once somebody has bought at the (relatively) high price?

Is there some kind of benefit to selling lower than the "new high" price? There pretty much has to be some benefit, or else they wouldn't do it... But I don't get it.

Clearly, I don't understand economical systems. It seems impossible to me to predict how the prices will change, unless you have some very juicy secret information that only you in the entire world knows, and I don't understand why anyone selling Bitcoin (for example) would ever make an offer that's less than what's previously been paid.