I got a loan from my 401k that I repaid a while back and I don't remember anything about a $50k limit. Now I am buying a new house before I sell mine and the $50k limit seems to be ridiculous since it is my money and I just need it for 1-2 months. (50k is a very small % of my total)

So when did this limit get put in place and is there a way around it?

Also please do not lecture about taking money from 401k. This money is just needed as a bridge and will be much cheaper than a bridge loan + different standard loan. The money will be paid back in full for sure when current house is sold - which could be almost the same time.