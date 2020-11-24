0

How can one find the annual spending on

  • Java by Sun/Oracle
  • .Net by Microsoft

over the years?

Also the number of heads employed by each company to develop the respective technology.

  • Unless both companies happen to break that information out, which would seem odd, you probably can't. It's not even obvious that the companies themselves could do so if they wanted-- there would be a lot of hair-splitting involved. Do you count Oracle's investment in app servers that run Java but also do other things? Do you could Microsoft's investment in Visual Studio which does .Net development but also other things? – Justin Cave 4 mins ago
  • I’m voting to close this question because as-written it has no relation to personal finance. – BobbyScon 2 mins ago

