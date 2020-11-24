How to convert a 1099 contractor to w2 employee in Q4? Would retroactive payroll tax and forms be required for Q1, Q2 and Q3?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 4 times
New contributor
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
How to convert a 1099 contractor to w2 employee in Q4? Would retroactive payroll tax and forms be required for Q1, Q2 and Q3?