I have this situation for me to consider an annual annuity composed by 10 payments equal to 125€ in the first three years and 150€ in the following period. How can we compute the value of the annuity after 5 years at the annual continuously compounded rate 3% (interpretation of the question is that the annuity makes annual payments over 10 years 125, 125, 125, 150, 150, 150, 150, 150, 150, 150 that the rate of return on the annuity is 3% on a continuously compounded basis)