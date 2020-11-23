In my reading the difference between the

1/2 million deal

and the

3 million deal

is essentially that in the 1/2m deal you can get away with 5 employees (so, start a restaurant or web design shop with 5+ employees),

but in the 3m deal you can get away with only 2 employees (so, you open an "investing concern", ie you have an office - with two employees - and you sit around and spend your $3m on investing in various businesses in the area).

So you either go 1/2m, but pay 5 every year, or, 3m, paying only 2 every year.

These particular golden visa schemes from .lu are quite new so there's not much info on them. Unlike long-established golden visa schemes, where there is a wealth of info.

With almost all golden-visa schemes, the political pretense is you are "creating jobs", so that's the key to success in these. (Observe the 20m ! deal, where you don't have to create any jobs! Whoa!)

One point BTW, Luxembourg is very "human". In most jurisdictions you can meet these requirements very nominally. So, you dig up some paperwork showing that you have (barely) employed 2 people and you rent a closet for an office. In .lu, actual humans will just look at what's going on and giggle if you try to do a "paper" rather than a real business/investment/whatever.

A whole "6" issued! (Not 6,000 .. 6 !)

FWIW this article mentions .. http://delano.lu/d/detail/news/luxembourg-issued-6-golden-visas/203060