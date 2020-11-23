0

I was curious about some of the investment Visa programmes in Europe. I came across this page on the Luxembourgish government site: https://guichet.public.lu/en/entreprises/creation-developpement/projet-creation/entree-sejour/investisseur-pays-tiers.html

The third option seems to be particularly confusing because I am not sure what a "management and investment structure" is supposed to mean.

at least EUR 3 million in a management and investment structure, either existing or still to be created, with its registered office in Luxembourg where it must have and maintain the necessary substance or;

Does anyone know what this might be? What's even more interesting is that there is no time period for how long one needs to invest unlike other options on the page.

  • Great question. I think they mean: item 2 is "a business" (example, restaurant), but item 3 you refer to is when you have an "investing company" that invests in a number of businesses willy-nilly, rather than literally owning/running "a business". note that the "investment company" itself must have a real office and at least two really real employees. – Fattie 9 mins ago
  • Do note that it's both "hard and easy" to get in to Luxembourg. Everything's done on personalish value judgements. If you come from a normal "by the books" typical country, it can be trippy :) – Fattie 8 mins ago

