I heard about a Apple card, which has no fees about of any kind. But however, I just want just a plain simple credit card that I can just buy it now and pay the next day or two. Simple as that. Not that I want to use on something that's too much, but just something when I can't afford right now, I can just buy now and pay the next day.

For instance: I was willing to buy a coffee maker (making it up as example), I'm a few dollars short until the next day. So I can use a credit card to buy it now, I get paid the next day, and I can pay in full the very next day.

If a Apple Card doesn't sound suitable to my benefits, are there any recommendations I should look into? I just want a plan simple card that I can buy it now and pay the next day. I don't want no APR, or any complicated stuff that I am gonna have trouble with. Also, I don't want to use a credit card on a everyday use.

The Apple Card is a credit card, specifically a MasterCard, and has no fees.

Just like every other credit card (in the US, at least, there's nothing stopping you from making a payment on your Apple Card a day or two after a purchase. (That is, in fact, exactly what I did when we were still breaking ourselves from the habit of spending willy nilly. After putting our credit cards "in the back of the sock drawer", we paid everything with a debit card. That lasted about a year. After that, we started using the CC, but every evening I'd make a payment on any purchases that day. That got really old pretty fast, so now I pay off the card every Sunday night. In fact, I made a payment just a few hours ago.)

If you always pay off your CC, it does not matter what the interest rate is, because there's no balance on which to charge interest...

