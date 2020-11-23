I heard about a Apple card, which has no fees about of any kind. But however, I just want just a plain simple credit card that I can just buy it now and pay the next day or two. Simple as that. Not that I want to use on something that's too much, but just something when I can't afford right now, I can just buy now and pay the next day.

For instance: I was willing to buy a coffee maker (making it up as example), I'm a few dollars short until the next day. So I can use a credit card to buy it now, I get paid the next day, and I can pay in full the very next day.

If a Apple Card doesn't sound suitable to my benefits, are there any recommendations I should look into? I just want a plan simple card that I can buy it now and pay the next day. I don't want no APR, or any complicated stuff that I am gonna have trouble with. Also, I don't want to use a credit card on a everyday use.