For example, Bill Gates could buy a house covering 1% of the texas panhandle, or a carrier vessel battle group, or the entire global airline fleet.

Yet instead he owns a small house the size of a Walmart. That costs 0.1% of his wealth.

Of course he donates to charity but that is entirely stock and things that aren't liquid.

Why do billionaires only spend a tiny insignificant fraction of their wealth? Is it because the vast majority of their wealth isnt real, liquid wealth? Or are they actually spending the entire fraction of their wealth which is actually real?

