I own about 200k worth of ETFs(SPY, VOO, QQQ, ONEQ, VCLT, VTWO, VT). Is it possible to put them down as collateral for a loan in the future? I need money for two things in the future:

  1. Getting a US green card via EB-5(about 950,000$ as of today in 2020). This is a long term goal, maybe 5 to 6 years into the future when I have the remaining 750k in my account.
  2. Buying a house(about 300k ~ 400k).

I google-searched for stocks as collateral for loans but did not get any great answers. If this is possible, what financial institution accepts stocks as collateral? Also, would the interest rate be in-exorbitantly high?

  • 1
    A margin account allows 50% to be taken out of the account. Or 70% might be allowed for the purchase of real estate. Institutional margin rates can be found. Otherwise the assets just improve loan qualification and loan qualification is still needed. – S Spring 54 mins ago
  • So if I have 200k worth of securities in my account, the maximum I can raise is 100k$? – Aditya 50 mins ago
  • Yeah, the $100k is without loan qualification and without a lien on the real estate. The $140k might be putting a lien on the real estate but probably not much loan qualification. – S Spring 46 mins ago
  • try googling "use securities as collateral for bank loan". (It'll still be a form of margin loan.) You might be able to borrow up to 95%, depending on what kind of securities you own. (Stocks are much more volatile than, for example, real estate, so the 50% margin is quite reasonable.) – RonJohn 42 mins ago
A margin account allows 50% to be taken out of the account. Or 70% might be allowed for the purchase of real estate. Institutional margin rates can be found. Otherwise the assets just improve loan qualification and loan qualification is still needed.

The $100k on margin is without loan qualification and without a lien on the real estate. The $140k on margin might be putting a lien on the real estate but there is probably not much loan qualification.

  • Please add citations. – RonJohn 40 mins ago
  • Interactive Brokers offers institutional margin rates. Schwab has a 70% margin level, against brokerage accounts, for purchase of real estate that was noted in an article. – S Spring 38 mins ago

