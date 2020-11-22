I own about 200k worth of ETFs(SPY, VOO, QQQ, ONEQ, VCLT, VTWO, VT). Is it possible to put them down as collateral for a loan in the future? I need money for two things in the future:

Getting a US green card via EB-5(about 950,000$ as of today in 2020). This is a long term goal, maybe 5 to 6 years into the future when I have the remaining 750k in my account. Buying a house(about 300k ~ 400k).

I google-searched for stocks as collateral for loans but did not get any great answers. If this is possible, what financial institution accepts stocks as collateral? Also, would the interest rate be in-exorbitantly high?