Recently there are too much companies speaking about cryptocurrencies and calling for investment ? Specially in Burkina Faso the number of companies that collecting money for (trading) of new cryptocurrencies is bigger and bigger. I would like to understand where do the money come ? Is it really trading ? AI digital Marketing or Something like that ? It seems really easy to have money with cryptocurrencies that is unbelievable by the way there are a lot of cryptocurrencies how to make the good choice ?