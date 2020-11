I have been using Mint.com to budget for a few months & am trying to figure out how to use the "Goals" feature correctly. When you finish saving for a goal, how can you tell the app/website that you want to spend the money from that goal?

For example, let's say we save $50 per month in a "Car Repairs" Goal. Then, if we have a car repair that costs several hundred dollars, I want to use the money that I saved in that Goal. How can I link the transaction to the Goal?

Thanks.