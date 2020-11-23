A 401(k) is a retirement account through your employer. Some 401(k) programs also include a Roth option. There are similar program to a 401(k) if your employer is the Federal government (TSP) or public education (403(b)).

Inside the 401(k) you generally have a list of mutual funds to invest in. Some are stock funds, some a bond funds. Some of these funds focus on US based investments, some are international. Some can even invest in real estate. Some funds are a blend of these different options.

In some 401(k) programs you can buy company stock. Of course that option only exists if the employer has shares, not all do.

In some programs you can invest in individual stocks.

You need to get the plan information from your employer, to see the exact options they offer.

Many people pick a 401(k) or IRA because of tax issues, or in the case of the 401(k) the employer may match some of their investment.