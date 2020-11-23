I'm still learning about investing and want to know if I should invest in 401(k) or is it better to invest by yourself in stocks? Or do both? Can you pick your own stocks with 401(k)?
*Can you pick your own stocks with 401k? – Brosky yesterday
2The problem with this question is that there is no such thing as a typical 401(k). Some companies have very good offers which would be stupid to ignore. Others just offer a sorry excuses for a retirement plan which you can just as well do on your own. – Philipp 1 hour ago
Welcome to Money.SE. If you'd really like some priceless advice, please tell us: What is the annual expense on the 401(k) S&P fund option? What is your current tax bracket? Is there a 401(k) Roth option? Last, age/marital status? Personal finance is just that, personal. These are the minimum details to get you a decent answer. (Your profile says "Europe". Are you moving to the US?) – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 1 hour ago
1@Philipp - you are too kind. There are some where 'sorry excuse' = 'criminally high fees'. A bad 401(k) is worse than none at all. A good one (super low fee, and high match) is a wonderful benefit that should be taken advantage of. – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 1 hour ago
A 401(k) is a retirement account through your employer. Some 401(k) programs also include a Roth option. There are similar program to a 401(k) if your employer is the Federal government (TSP) or public education (403(b)).
Inside the 401(k) you generally have a list of mutual funds to invest in. Some are stock funds, some a bond funds. Some of these funds focus on US based investments, some are international. Some can even invest in real estate. Some funds are a blend of these different options.
In some 401(k) programs you can buy company stock. Of course that option only exists if the employer has shares, not all do.
In some programs you can invest in individual stocks.
You need to get the plan information from your employer, to see the exact options they offer.
Many people pick a 401(k) or IRA because of tax issues, or in the case of the 401(k) the employer may match some of their investment.
My recommendation, since you are just starting out, would be to put 100% of your contributions into an S&P 500 index fund.
This works well for portfolios that are small (< 100K), if you are young (<30 years old), and have a tolerance for risk. Also this assumes that your company 401K has a low cost (< 1% per year fees) S&P 500 index fund.
Eventually you will want to move to a bit more sophisticated asset allocation model, but for the conditions described above, doing 100% S&P 500 index fund works just fine.
The key thing is to just get started. Many new investors allow the fear of making a sub-optimal decision preclude them from investing. Don't let that be you. Its much better to have your money make some money then none at all.
2First. The question is too broad. There are layers of it that need to be pulled apart, and 2-3 questions addressed. Index vs Stock picking. 401(k) vs external investing, etc. Second, in my opinion, 1%/yr fee is now "criminally high". Consider, after the match, the benefit is the deposit at 22% bracket/Withdrawal at 12%. Right? So, a 1% fee negates the entire benefit over 10 years. I retired after nearly 30 years and the one real investing regret was depositing post match. 401(k) turns LT gains into ordinary income, and has other phantom rate results as well. – JTP - Apologise to Monica♦ 1 hour ago