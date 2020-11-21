Some people ascribe the nature of asking for anything to be "begging" in some form.

If a Twitch streamer gives viewers the option to donate, are they then "begging" in some form? E-begging?

Also, if a homeless person asks for money to help support them (as a Twitch streamer might), could this be consider this the same?

In simpler words, what draws the line between the general idea of "begging/e-begging" and "asking for funding" as an individual? If anyone asks for money for themselves that could be begging because it isn't getting money for a specific understanding of providing a "service" or use/goods/etc. to another -- but sometimes people view these differently as one may not give to a homeless person with a cup in their hand but would give lots of money to someone who "needs money to buy shoes in Belize."

Since nobody can always know "who needs what of more" or such, what justifies whether we see it as a handout, beg or fundraising in any legitimate, practical, legal or even moral sense of one asking for something from another/others?

Hell, even lots of "streamers" are likened to beggars, whereas some homeless under the bridge might be seen as having grit and more "character," even if both depend on money from others to be given to them for satisfactory grounds to be reached. So when might I be a "beggar" and when a "fundraiser?"