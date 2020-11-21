0

In the US at least, if you want to rent a home found on a typical rental listing site like Trulia/Zillow/Apartments.com/Hotpads, the owner (an individual or a property management company) makes you jump through hoops and prove income, provide a credit report, undergo a background check etc. If you have the money to prepay the entire lease but don't have credit (e.g. are a foreigner), or have bad credit (but just got a loan or new job or inheritance or Bitcoin went to the moon etc.), the owner will most often flat out refuse to accept pre-paying rent. One reason I was given was that if you prepay rent and turn out to be a troublesome tenant, they can't legally evict you. Some apartment management companies only accepted 2 or 3 months of rent at a time.

At the same time, furnished vacation or corporate rentals (example, example) simply let you pay rent upfront, for months or even a year, without requiring any sort of credit check. This is despite a higher risk and value of having their property trashed, since the unit will include furniture and appliances you could damage, and the building typically has more amenities.

Why don't regular landlords accept prepaid rent? You could squat or cause trouble in both - but why would you be more likely to do so in an unfurnished apartment you'd prepay?

A related question asks how to show the landlord you savings. I'm actually offering to transfer the entire rent amount into the landlord's account, without even asking for a discount or an escrow account. They could easily screw me. But nope, no apartment management company accepted this (Texas), and individual landlords shied away from the agreement (Texas) or flat out refused me because my current credit score didn't meet their requirements (it was excellent pre-Covid) (Hawaii).

    "if you prepay rent and turn out to be a troublesome tenant, they can't legally evict you" -- why not? If there is a valid reason for eviction other than nonpayment, can't they evict you (just like anyone who is paying monthly as agreed but violating other rules), and refund your excess rent? And of course they don't have to worry about evicting you for nonpayment (a risk with other tenants). Moreover, even a tenant who is current on rent may become a nonpayer (out of opportunism or spite) after receiving an eviction notice, for however long the eviction takes (which can be months). – nanoman 1 hour ago
  • If someone were ever to complain to the government that they assert I might have discriminated against them in declining to rent to them, I would want to show that I have a consistent process and decision making criteria that involves credit scores and background checks. I'd happily sign a lease with a full year term paid at once though. – user662852 29 mins ago
An individual or a property management company makes you jump through hoops and prove income, provide a credit report, undergo a background check etc. for a couple purposes:

  • Risk assessment: how likely are you going to hold up your end of the lease, leave the property in good shape, not open a meth lab, get arrested, be a nuisance to the neighbors/owner, etc.

  • Recourse: how likely can they go after you if something goes wrong; do you have something to lose?

Why credit (might) matter:

  • Indicator of payment history
  • Indicator of other creditors' trust
  • Something they can use against you if you fail to pay your debts, even after going through courts

The third is something that could apply even if you otherwise pay your rent on time, in case there's damage or you leave under undesirable circumstances. Note that damages can be much higher than just rent (consider: 1% of the property value in monthly rent is considered good). Also bank balances, assets, proof of money can change without notice to the landlord.

As for furnished vacation or corporate rentals, some will be in long-term contracts with businesses (and have recourse against deep pockets), but in general, the pricing for these units is higher and may roll in additional cost associated with risks not covered. Effectively, you may be in part paying extra for the convenience of not going through the normal lease application process. Think of them more like hotels (even higher cost / lower commitment and due diligence) than homes.

Ultimately it comes down to risk vs reward. While landlords might not be willing to forgo a credit check in lieu of payment up front, they may be willing to take a substantially larger deposit or increased rent instead (subject to state laws)

  • In addition to the vacation and furnished corporate rentals I mentioned, Airbnb also does none of these checks and you could still damage the heck out of the property or open a meth lab. You'd be paying extra by prepaying rent to regular landlords as well (i.e. giving them an interest-free loan). – Gascoyne 30 mins ago
    I'm pretty sure most normal tenants live paycheck-to-paycheck and would not be able to cover damages "much higher than just rent" -- yet landlords accept them. In fact, "something to lose" would apply more to someone who prepays rent, especially early in the lease when risk is arguably higher. That is, if they turn into the tenant from hell, they will probably do so early on, and then you can evict and cover damages with the excess rent before refunding it. And if they behave well until near the end of the lease, it's pretty unlikely they will suddenly turn demonic. – nanoman 28 mins ago
    "An individual or a property management company makes you jump through hoops and prove income, provide a credit report, undergo a background check etc." -- these words are taken essentially verbatim from the question and should be quoted to indicate they are not your own words. – nanoman 24 mins ago

