In the US at least, if you want to rent a home found on a typical rental listing site like Trulia/Zillow/Apartments.com/Hotpads, the owner (an individual or a property management company) makes you jump through hoops and prove income, provide a credit report, undergo a background check etc. If you have the money to prepay the entire lease but don't have credit (e.g. are a foreigner), or have bad credit (but just got a loan or new job or inheritance or Bitcoin went to the moon etc.), the owner will most often flat out refuse to accept pre-paying rent. One reason I was given was that if you prepay rent and turn out to be a troublesome tenant, they can't legally evict you. Some apartment management companies only accepted 2 or 3 months of rent at a time.

At the same time, furnished vacation or corporate rentals (example, example) simply let you pay rent upfront, for months or even a year, without requiring any sort of credit check. This is despite a higher risk and value of having their property trashed, since the unit will include furniture and appliances you could damage, and the building typically has more amenities.

Why don't regular landlords accept prepaid rent? You could squat or cause trouble in both - but why would you be more likely to do so in an unfurnished apartment you'd prepay?

A related question asks how to show the landlord you savings. I'm actually offering to transfer the entire rent amount into the landlord's account, without even asking for a discount or an escrow account. They could easily screw me. But nope, no apartment management company accepted this (Texas), and individual landlords shied away from the agreement (Texas) or flat out refused me because my current credit score didn't meet their requirements (it was excellent pre-Covid) (Hawaii).