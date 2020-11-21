I have some of my savings with Betterment and they recently introduced socially responsible investing portfolios. While it is possible to create a new Betterment investing portfolio, it also offers the option of converting the users current portfolio to a socially responsible responsible one.

I like the idea of investing in more socially responsible companies but the conversion does not seem like a financially wise decision: it appears to involve selling all current investments, paying taxes on it, and then immediately buying new stocks and bonds. Is it a good idea to convert, or are there a better alternatives? I am inclined to open a new socially responsible investing portfolio and leave the old one as is. Unfortunately Betterment currently does not seem to offer a way to transition and invest the gains from one portfolio into another one.