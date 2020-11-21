0

I have some of my savings with Betterment and they recently introduced socially responsible investing portfolios. While it is possible to create a new Betterment investing portfolio, it also offers the option of converting the users current portfolio to a socially responsible responsible one.

I like the idea of investing in more socially responsible companies but the conversion does not seem like a financially wise decision: it appears to involve selling all current investments, paying taxes on it, and then immediately buying new stocks and bonds. Is it a good idea to convert, or are there a better alternatives? I am inclined to open a new socially responsible investing portfolio and leave the old one as is. Unfortunately Betterment currently does not seem to offer a way to transition and invest the gains from one portfolio into another one.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
japamat is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

japamat is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.