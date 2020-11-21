0

I'm trying to get some guidance on what steps are necessary and sufficient in order for me and my wife in order to obtain legal ownership of a property which is currently owned by a parent.

We are currently living in the home and have a high level interest in owning the home in order to make major renovations. Renovating the home is the primary motivation for considering all of this. Parents do not necessarily want to spend any time and energy on renovations. We would like some pointers on how we can make this happen technically speaking. The owners of the home, parents of one of us, have also an interest in making this happen as well.

Parents are okay if we somehow pay them 50% of the market value of the home, or less. The parents also are interested in minimizing the tax burden on both parties.

The market value of the home is around $650,000 and located in Los Angeles County, California.

Any insight is appreciated. Thank you in advance for the help.

  • 1
    Thank you so much @SSpring. So it my interpretation is that there are 3 options. Transfer the home, change the home to have "co-owners", or dont do anything with the property ownership until death (will). Is this correct? – jbooker 1 hour ago
  Yeah, but a will can be changed at any time or even legally challenged. A transfer of the deed can be reversed within 3 years or so if the value is needed for nursing home care. Co-ownership might be considered to be 50% ownership for each party until transfer. – S Spring 1 hour ago
  Considering that renovating the home is our PRIMARY motivator for all of this, which of the 3 options allows for this? It sounds like option A or B. I assumed that option A was our only option for making executive renovation decisions. – jbooker 1 hour ago
  Well, if a co-owner refuses to share expenses but then if the house is sold, there is an issue for a civil court to decide. Of if the renovators are only depending on title from a will then they have no legal claim to the value of the renovations until transfer. – S Spring 1 hour ago
  • Well, if a co-owner refuses to share expenses but then if the house is sold, there is an issue for a civil court to decide. Of if the renovators are only depending on title from a will then they have no legal claim to the value of the renovations until transfer. – S Spring 1 hour ago
The deed to the house can be transferred and the value transferred can be accounted against the estate-tax-threshold. Or the deed can be changed to co-owners with right-of-survivorship. Or the property can be listed in a will.

Of course a will can be changed at any time or even legally challenged. A transfer of the deed can be reversed within 3 years or so, according to state law, if the value is needed for something like nursing home care. Co-ownership might be considered to be 50% ownership for each party until transfer.

  If the deed is changed to have me and my wife as co-owners, are me and my wife able to make executive decisions regarding major home renovations without any consent from parents? Also, how might this impact taking out a loan in order to make the renovations? I assumed that transferring the deed would be the most strait forward option considering that renovations are our primary motivator for all of this, and that parents are ultimately disinterested in renovation decisions. (which is why the idea of "gift" first came about: to absolve them entirely of any renovation responsibility) – jbooker 1 hour ago
  Its worth stating again, the only reason for considering this entire transaction is to remove the parents from having to think about renovations. Thats it. – jbooker 1 hour ago
  • 1
    I don't know if a bank would make a home-equity loan on half of the property. If not then all owners would need to apply for the loan. – S Spring 1 hour ago
  Thank you so much for this great information. So this rules out co-ownership then. What strategy can be implemented in order to transfer the home and minimize the tax burden on both parties? – jbooker 1 hour ago
  The grantor would transfer the deed to the house to the grantee and the grantor would account the transfer as an estate-transfer on their tax forms. – S Spring 51 mins ago

