0

I'm trying to get some guidance on what steps are necessary and sufficient in order for me and my wife in order to obtain legal ownership of a property which is currently owned by a parent.

We are currently living in the home and have a high level interest in owning the home in order to make major renovations. We would like some pointers on how we can make this happen technically speaking. The owners of the home, parents of one of us, have also an interest in making this happen as well.

Parents are okay if we somehow pay them 50% of the market value of the home, or less. The parents also are interested in minimizing the tax burden on both parties.

The market value of the home is around $650,000 and located in Los Angeles County, California.

Any insight is appreciated. Thank you in advance for the help.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
jbooker is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    The deed to the house can be transferred and the value transferred can be accounted against the estate-tax-threshold. Or the deed can be changed to co-owners with right-of-survivorship. Or the property can be listed in a will. – S Spring 11 mins ago
  • Thank you so much @SSpring. So it my interpretation is that there are 3 options. Transfer the home, change the home to have "co-owners", or dont do anything with the property ownership until death (will). Is this correct? – jbooker 6 mins ago
  • Yeah, but a will can be changed at any time or even legally challenged. A transfer of the deed can be reversed within 3 years or so if the value is needed for nursing home care. Co-ownership might be considered to be 50% ownership until transfer. – S Spring 2 mins ago

Your Answer

jbooker is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.